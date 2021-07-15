15-year-old shot, killed in South Vallejo, police say

Many people, including those armed with handguns, were seen running near the scene after the shooting, police said. It is not known how many suspects were involved.

VALLEJO, Calif. — Vallejo police need help solving the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Wednesday.

Police said officers found the teenager with at least one gunshot wound near the 200 block of Maine Street in South Vallejo. Medical personnel declared him dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Many people, including those armed with handguns, were seen running near the scene after the shooting. Police said two armed complex security guards were shot at while responding to the incident and one of the guards returned fire.

Police said no one was reported to be injured in the shooting. It is currently not known how many suspected shooters there are or if they were also wounded.

Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said in a statement that the attacks on children in the city are a public health crisis and a perpetuation of generational trauma.

“This vicious cycle of community violence must stop today, and we will not turn a blind-eye to these senseless acts plaguing the most vulnerable and marginalized members of our city,” Williams said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this case to call Detective Craig Long at 707-648-4514 or Detective Brian Murphy at 707-648-5430.