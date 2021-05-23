More than 150 cited in statewide underage drinking operation, officials say

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said 14 people were cited on Saturday in Sacramento, Placer, Stanislaus and El Dorado counties.

CALIFORNIA, USA — 150 people were cited in a statewide underage drinking operation, which included people in Stanislaus, Sacramento, Placer and El Dorado counties, officials said.

“Unfortunately, thousands of young people die in alcohol-related tragedies every year in this country,” said Eric Hirata, director for the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC). “This collaborative effort among California peace officers creates awareness to underage drinking issues, increases public safety for communities and also boosts protections for California’s young people.”

Officials said 134 people got citations for allegedly furnishing alcohol to minors, and 17 other people were cited for open containers or public drunkenness or taken into custody for warrants, illegal drugs or DUI.

Of the more than 150 people cited, 14 people were cited in Stanislaus, Sacramento, Placer, and El Dorado counties on Saturday for furnishing alcohol to minors. Those include:

5 people cited by ABC in Sacramento and Placer counties

4 cited by ABC and the Folsom Police Department

1 person cited by ABC and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department

4 people cited by ABC and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office

Agents used a decoy shoulder tap operation where a minor, who indicates being underage, stands outside a store and asks adults to buy them alcohol. If the adult agrees and buys them alcohol, officers arrest and cite the adult for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Penalties can include a minimum fine of $1,000 and 24 hours of community service.