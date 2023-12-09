150-plus pounds of cocaine, fentanyl-laced pills seized along I-5 in Fresno County

Police said they found 485,340 pills disguised as Oxycodone.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — 45 pounds of cocaine and 107 pounds of fentanyl were found during a traffic stop in Fresno County, police said.

The California Highway Patrol said an officer pulled over a 2013 Toyota Camry for a traffic violation on Sept. 8. The traffic stop happened along Interstate 5 at Shields Avenue.

Police suspected the driver was involved in criminal activity, searched the Camry and found a large truck tire in the trunk that was suspected to have narcotics.

According to police, they found 107 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills, which were disguised as Oxycodone, in the tire and 45 pounds of cocaine in the trunk compartment.

The driver, 27-year-old Carlos Jordan Lopez of Washington, was arrested and booked into jail on drug-related charges.

