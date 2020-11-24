Missing 16-month-boy in Sacramento abducted by father

The boy was last seen wearing a gray sweater, yellow shirt, gray pants and black shoes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is asking people to be on the lookout for an at-risk missing 16-month-old boy who police said was abducted by his father.

The missing child was last seen wearing a gray sweater, yellow shirt, gray pants and black shoes. He is about two feet tall and weighs roughly 35 pounds.

The Sheriff's Office said the boy was abducted by his father, Cullie Torrence, 27. Torrence is roughly 5 foot 9 inches tall, 150-160 pounds, and was last seen wearing black skinny jeans, a black jacket and black Air Max shoes with a lime green stripe.

SCSO is urging people to call 911 if they see Torrence or the child.

Plz RT! At-Risk Missing Child-16-month male, 2' tall, 35 lbs, grey sweater, yellow shirt, grey pants & blk shoes. Abducted by father, Cullie Torrence, age 27, 5'9" tall, 150-160 lbs, blk skinny jeans, blk jacket, & blk Air Max shoes with lime green stripe. If seen plz call 911. pic.twitter.com/c8QoXC2M6X — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) November 24, 2020

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13