16-year-old accused of killing pregnant Lodi woman, Jessie Martinez

Lodi Police said the incident doesn't appear to be random.

LODI, Calif. — A 16-year-old girl is accused of stabbing and killing a pregnant woman in Lodi over the weekend.

Few details about the killing have been released, but the teen suspect was booked into Peterson Juvenile Hall on suspicion of homicide.

In a Facebook post, the Lodi Police Department identified the victim as 25-year-old Jessie Martinez, who was about four-months pregnant. Her unborn child died in the stabbing.

A 22-year-old man was also hurt during the incident, who police said was Martinez's boyfriend and was the father of the unborn child. Police said the man was treated at a hospital for lacerations to the face, but has since been released from the hospital.

"This incident does not appear to be random, as it seems to have stemmed from a series of altercations that occurred during a house party at the victim's residence on the same night as the incident," Lodi police said on Facebook.

The stabbing happened early Sunday morning near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. With the death of both the unborn child and mother, Lodi police said they were investigating the incident as a double homicide.

