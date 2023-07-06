16-year-old arrested in connection to Turlock drive-by shooting

x
TURLOCK, Calif. — A 16-year-old is facing charges that include attempted homicide after he allegedly shot at an occupied car in Turlock.

Turlock Police Department said the alleged drive-by shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on May 26 along the 200 block of West Main Street. 

According to police, three people were involved in the shooting, one of which shot at a moving car. Police got a warrant for a 16-year-old boy after they said he was identified as the shooter.

He was taken into custody Wednesday and is facing charges that include attempted homicide, shooting an an occupied car, felon in possession of a gun and ammunition and possession of a concealed gun.

The investigation is ongoing as police try to identify the others involved.

