SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With hopes that the community can help them find a driver or vehicle, Sacramento police have released two images of a vehicle suspected in a deadly hit and run from August 24.

The collision initially happened at North 16th Street and McCormack Street on Aug. 24. One man received critical injuries that he would eventually pass away from at the hospital.

Police have been searching for a newer model black Dodge Charger as a suspect vehicle. They described the vehicle as having window tint on all windows with possible front-end damage.

Authorities recently released images of the car that were taken before the collision took place. Anyone with information can call Sacramento police at 916-808-5471, Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP, or send a tip on the "P3 Tips" app.

