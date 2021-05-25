17-year-old boy shot by Stanislaus sheriff's deputy after vehicle chase dies

In an update to the shooting, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said the teenager died May 21.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 17-year-old boy shot by a sheriff's deputy after a vehicle chase last week died from his injuries, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

The May 18 shooting happened around 2 a.m. after a 7-mile vehicle chase came to an end near the intersection of Finch and McClure Roads in the unincorporated area of Modesto. During the chase, investigators said pursuing deputies tried to PIT maneuver the car three times, but none were successful. At one point, investigators said the driver tried to “use the car as a weapon” by driving at the pursuing law enforcement vehicles.

The vehicle was carrying five teenagers. Sgt. Luke Schwartz, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said only one person was hit by gunfire. That person was identified as the 17-year-old driver. He was treated at a hospital until he died from his injuries on May 21. The sheriff's office said additional details on the boy's identity won't be shared due to him being a minor.

Originally, the sheriff's office said a passenger also had a minor gunshot wound from the shooting. Sgt. Schwartz said deputies believed that the passenger might have been grazed, but the investigation revealed that wasn't the case. He confirmed that only one person was hit by gunfire.

The deputy in the shooting was identified as Deputy Gerardo Zazueta, a four-year veteran with the sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office plans to release body camera imagery on their YouTube page. However, a specific date for the release was not available.

Anyone with information on the case can call Detective Gonzalez at 209-595-8686.

WATCH ALSO: Deputies in Stanislaus County outfitted with body cameras