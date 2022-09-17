17-year-old arrested after crashing, injuring 6 in Rio Linda

The driver allegedly ran a red light and crashed into a Honda Civic. The Honda Civic's driver was transported for major injuries and her fetus was fatally injured.

RIO LINDA, Calif. — A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with six people being injured in a car accident Friday night, according to officials.

The man, driving a Honda Accord with three passengers, was fleeing from a dispersed car show, according to North Sacramento California Highway Patrol.

The driver allegedly ran a red light and crashed into a Honda Civic with two people in it. The Honda Civic's driver was transported for major injuries and her fetus sustained fatal injuries.

All six people involved were transported to the hospital.

The suspect was arrested, medically cleared, and booked into the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall for multiple charges related to the pursuit and injury causing collision, according to CHP.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision. Officials are continuing to investigate.

