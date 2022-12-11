x
Crime

17-year-old identified as victim killed in Citrus Heights shooting

Aidan McGill, 17, was identified as the person shot and killed during a shooting at the Foxborough Apartments Nov. 11.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The identity of the man shot and killed at the Foxborough Apartments Nov. 11 has been identified.

Aidan Wesley McGill, 17-years-old of Citrus Heights, was identified by the Sacramento County Coroners Office.

He was shot during some sort of fight in the parking lot of the apartment complex in the 7700 block of Antelope Road, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department

Officials arrived on the scene to find a man with a gunshot wound. First responders attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful. McGill was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Police say no arrests have been made in the homicide case. Witnesses and those with information on the deadly shooting are asked to call investigators at 916-727-5500.

