18 abandoned puppies found in vacant Granite Bay home

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says at least 15 of the puppies were found in a closet.

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Eighteen abandoned puppies were found in a vacant Granite Bay home, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the puppies living in the home on Crown Point Vista on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, after receiving reports of "suspicious circumstances."

When deputies arrived, they discovered the home was vacant and the puppies "dumped" inside. Fifteen of the 18 puppies were living in a closet with blankets and food, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

Deputies also found a bowl of water in the center of a room and "a considerable amount of urine and feces" throughout the home. They do not believe the puppies were being cared for by anyone.

The Placer County Animal Control officers rescued the puppies and delivered them to Placer County Animal Services in Auburn. They are on a stray hold and being evaluated, but workers hope to find them loving homes in 2021.

If you have any information on who may have abandoned the puppies, call the Placer County Sheriff's Investigations Division at (530) 889-7830.

