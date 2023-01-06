18-year-old dies after shooting near Noth Highlands

Three people were sitting in a parked car outside a North Highlands home when a man approached the passenger side and shot someone in the car.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Amar Gandhi said three people were sitting in a parked car outside a North Highlands home when a man approached the passenger side of the car.

"They were approached by one male suspect who fired what appears to be one gunshot wound through the passenger side into the vehicle, struck a victim," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said the people in the car left the area and drove to Marysville Boulevard and Grand Avenue near Del Paso Heights. There they flagged down a police officer and an 18-year-old who was shot in the leg was taken to a hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

There is no information on a possible shooter, but Gandhi said it appears the victim and the shooter didn't know each other. Deputies are investigating the location of the initial shooting with the help of the two people in the car, though Gandhi said they do not have the exact location where the shooting happened.

ABC10 asked Gandhi if the public should be alarmed.

"Very much so, I mean right now we don't know who the suspect is, we don't know the motive," Gandhi said.

The Sacramento Police Department initially responded to Del Paso Heights, but the sheriff's office took over the investigation once they learned the shooting happened in the North Highlands. Gandhi said the shooting in North Highlands was about 6 miles away from the intersection of Marysville Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

