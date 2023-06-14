18-year-old recovering after hit-and-run in Natomas

Guntejpal Singh was hit by a car while riding his electric skateboard near Kokomo Park.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An 18-year-old is recovering in the hospital after he was injured in a hit-and-run in Natomas late Sunday night.

The family of Guntejpal Singh said he was hit by the car while riding his electric skateboard on East Commerce Way and Ottumwa Drive in Natomas sometime after midnight on Sunday.

"About 11:00 p.m., he always goes cruising around when there's no traffic. Then about two in the morning, I heard my grandma screaming and that's when they called," said Garypal Virk, a cousin of Guntejpal.

Guntejpal was taken to UC Davis with a major head injury.

Garypal said he is thankful for the person who found his cousin and called first responders for help. Sacramento police said the report came in around 1:00 a.m.

"Whoever did call, saved his life," he said.

The family is urging everyone to wear a helmet and be cautious while driving.

"He did fracture his skull. He had a subdural hematoma, so they had to drain the excess blood," said Garypal. "If he was wearing a helmet, it could have helped him out tremendously."

The family is hopeful Guntejpal will make it through this, saying they found out on Wednesday that he is responsive after treatment.

"Whoever hit him, we forgive you. Just everyone, be more careful," said Garypal.

The crash is still under investigation. If you know anything about what happened, contact Sacramento Police Department.

