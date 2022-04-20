19-year-old man shot, killed in Yuba City

Yuba City police are still searching for the suspect.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City police are asking for the public's help after a shooting Tuesday night resulted in the death of one man.

According to the Yuba City Police Department, officers responded to multiple calls of gunshots around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 1100 block of Casita Drive. When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 19-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers attempted life-saving measures and transported the victim to an area hospital, where he eventually died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Police have also not released any information about potential suspects or what lead up to the shooting.

The Yuba City Police Department asks anyone with information about this incident to contact them at (530) 822-4661.

