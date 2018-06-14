At least one suspect is at large after a shooting outside of a Westminster dental office that left four people shot, including two kids, on Thursday afternoon.

Two adults and two kids were the only victims - they were transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds after police arrived on scene around 3:05 p.m.

There's no word about motive, or what led up to this shooting.

Cheri Spottke with the Westminster Police Department said during a media briefing that it's unclear what the victims' conditions are.

She told gathered media that the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Cedar Wood business complex. Earlier reports had the shooting happening outside a dental office but Spottke nor other sources would confirm which office.

SKY9

A vehicle is being sought in connection to the shooting; Westminster police said it is a black Toyota four-door with Colorado tag number NPQ 091. Any people inside should be considered armed - call 911 or 303-658-4360 with any information on the vehicle, the Police Department said.

Spottke said the vehicle was seen leaving the scene; it is not considered a suspect vehicle, only a vehicle of interest. Law enforcement would like to talk with the people inside.

Note: Law enforcement originally put out a different tag number and have since corrected the mistake.

Spoke with the owner of a car shop near the dentist office who says he heard 7 or 8 “deliberate” gun shots and watched as a man ran down the sidewalk of Sheridan. He says police ran after him when they arrived #9News https://t.co/bSj6n9RpLg — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) June 14, 2018

MORE | 'Noticeable calm' outside Westminster dentist office after fatal shooting

Sources tell 9Wants to Know that two adults and two kids were the victims -- they were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

KUSA

9NEWS reporter Katie Eastman spoke with the owner of a car shop near the dental office who said he heard seven or eight “deliberate” gunshots and watched as a man ran down the sidewalk of Sheridan.

"Like somebody was taking their time aiming at whatever they were shooting at," witness Shaun Lucius said. "It wasn't like they were out there just shooting at targets."

Video from Sky9 shows about a dozen or more patrol cars parked around the business complex, which is surrounded by police tape. Officers have been seen walking around the property tagging evidence.

Law enforcement sources initially confirmed to 9Wants to Know that multiple were killed, but have not repeated that information and have since said publicly that the conditions of the victims were unknown.

Sources tell 9Wants to Know that two adults and two kids were the victims -- they were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

KUSA

80th Avenue is closed in the area, as are some lanes of Sheridan Boulevard. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Tweets by WestminsterPD

© 2018 KUSA