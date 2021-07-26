2 arrested over allegedly defacing BLM mural in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Police in Northern California have arrested two men over allegedly vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural painted on a street in Santa Cruz.
The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports the men allegedly took turns performing burnouts with their vehicles along the mural on a downtown street, defacing it with tire tread marks.
Police officers on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old and 19-year-old, both of Santa Cruz County, on charges of felony vandalism and conspiracy to commit a felony. Both were released on bail.
