Crime

2 teens arrested after body found near Tracy construction site

TRACY, Calif. — Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of multiple crimes, including killing 52-year-old Rodrigo Padilla Diaz, according to the Tracy Police Department.

Cesar Martinez, 18, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and a 17-year-old minor was booked into Juvenile Hall. Both are accused of murder, kidnapping and carjacking.

The arrest comes a day after a man was found dead near the Tracy Hills construction site along Corral Hollow Road.

Officials responded to the area around 8 a.m. for reports of a dead body. They pronounced a man, now identified as Diaz, dead at the scene. His cause of death has not been released.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Lissette Ortiz at Lissette.Ortiz@TracyPD.com or (209) 831-6569.

