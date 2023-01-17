2 arrested after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Plumas Lake

Officials responded to a call of a catalytic converter theft on Lakeport Way in Plumas Lake early Tuesday morning. They later got another call on similar reports.

PLUMAS LAKE, Calif. — Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Plumas Lake Tuesday morning, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department.

Officials responded to a call of a catalytic converter theft on Lakeport Way in Plumas Lake early Tuesday morning. Deputies did not find any suspects when they arrived on scene.

About an hour later, another call came in about a catalytic converter theft was reported on Presidio Way, just down the street, according to officials.

Deputies then called a friend who lived in the area, who confirmed to them the crime was still in progress. The witness gave authorities a description of the suspects and vehicle, according to officials.

Officials then arrived in the area, spotted the described vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and arrested Sou Saetern and Stephanie Lozoya on suspicion of "numerous property theft and drug crimes." They have been booked into the Yuba County Jail.

The catalytic converters were returned to their owners.

