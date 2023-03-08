x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2 arrested in Sierra County nearly day after Citrus Heights shooting

Citrus Heights Police Department officials say they arrested 19-year-old Anthony Murti and 28-year-old Richard Hernandez on suspicion of murder.

More Videos

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Sierra County Wednesday 16 hours after a fatal Citrus Heights shooting, according to officials.

Citrus Heights Police Department officials say they arrested 19-year-old Anthony Murti and 28-year-old Richard Hernandez on suspicion of murder and were taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The homicide happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Sayonara Drive. Officials say the victim was shot multiple times and died after being taken to the hospital. 

Murti is being held on a no-bail release while Hernandez is being held on a $200,000 bail. 

Anyone with any more information about this case can call the Citrus Heights Police Department Crime Tip Line at 916-727-5524. If you would like to remain anonymous, please call the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers tip hotline at (916) 443-HELP.

WATCH MORE: Body found outside North Sacramento home | Top 10

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out