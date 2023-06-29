2 arrested in connection to Yuba City shooting

Police said the the victim was shot after he tried to separate people involved in an argument over the purchase of illegal drugs.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Two people are behind bars in connection to a Yuba City shooting.

The shooting dates back to the evening of June 19. Yuba City police said they responded to 800 block of Colusa Avenue after a person was shot.

Police said the the victim was shot after he tried to separate people involved in an argument over the purchase of illegal drugs. Both suspects connected to the shooting took off in an older, dark colored sedan.

The victim had a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police eventually identified the suspects as 18-year-old Draven Vandorn of Yuba City and 18-year-old Angel Isai Aleman-Saucedo of Marysville.

On June 23, Anderson Police Department found and arrested Vandorn, who was then booked in to the Sutter County jail on suspicion of accessory after the fact and criminal conspiracy.

By June 28, Aleman-Saucedo was arrested at his home in Marysville and a search of his home was done. Police didn't find the gun in the shooting, which is still outstanding.

Aleman-Saucedo was booked into jail on the suspicion of attempted homicide and attempted first-degree robbery.

