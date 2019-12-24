BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were arrested Monday for stealing mail in Durham, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a call around 1:50 a.m. about a man possible taking mail from mailboxes in the area of Lott Road. A sergeant and deputy responded to the area of Oro-Chico Highway and Midway, where the suspect's car was last seen.

As authorities approached the intersection of East Park Avenue and Midway, they saw a vehicle traveling north on Midway that looked similar to the description given of the vehicle involved in the mail theft. As they turned around, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jeremy Blumlein, 41, fled in the vehicle, turning north on Fair Street.

As the sergeant attempted to catch up with the vehicle, Blumlein continued north on Mulberry Street and then east onto 16th Street. Soon after, Blumlein lost control of his car and rolled over on the north side of the roadway, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities made contact with Blumlein and his passenger, Breanna Maier, 26, who were both uninjured. A sergeant searched the vehicle and found several items of mail in the car. About 108 packages and envelopes addressed to approximately 56 people and 37 different addresses from Durham and Chico were found in the car, according to the sheriff's office. Methamphetamine and a wallet containing multiple gift/prepaid type cards and hundreds of dollars in cash were also found in the car.

Blumlein was arrested for felony reckless evading, identity theft, mail theft, violation of probation, and possession of a controlled substance. Maier was arrested for identity theft, mail theft, and violation of probation.

READ ALSO:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Look before you light your chimney fire this winter

If you are planning to throw a few logs in the fire place this holiday season, you may want to look before you light.