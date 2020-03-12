2 arrested in connection with deadly October shooting in North Sacramento

The incident happened on October 20 in the 7400 block of Watt Avenue, near Antelope Road. When deputies arrived they found the victim dead inside a car.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people in connection with a deadly shooting in North Sacramento back in October 2020.

The incident happened on October 20 in the 7400 block of Watt Avenue, near Antelope Road.

The sheriff’s office had received several calls from witnesses who said they heard gunshots fired outside of a Food Maxx grocery store. When deputies arrived, they found a man, identified as Eduardo Kennedy, slumped over dead inside his car.

Few details about the investigation were released at the time. And that remained the case until Thursday, December 3, when the sheriff’s office announced two arrests.

Those suspects are identified as Enrique Medina Martinez and Hayden Michael Petersen. Mug shots of the suspects were not released, and investigators did not say how they were connected to the crime.

