2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping, shooting man, leading cops on chase

RIO VISTA, Calif. — Two people were arrested after allegedly kidnapping and carjacking a man in Vacaville then leading police on a chase in Rio Vista, according to the Rio Vista Police Department.

Officials say they were called Wednesday about a man being kidnapped at gunpoint in Vacaville, forced to drive to a remote area in Solano County, assaulted and then shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and it’s unclear what condition he's in.

Rio Vista law enforcement officers, California Highway Patrol officers and Solano County Sheriff’s Office deputies began working together until spotting a car fitting the description of the suspects car on Main Street in Rio Vista.

Police began following the car and attempted to stop the driver, leading to a chase down N. 5th and N. 6th streets.

The chase lasted just under a minute, ending with the suspect's car crashing into the trees along River Road after taking the turn from N. Front Street too fast about half a mile after the chase began.

Along the way, the driver allegedly ran a stop sign, hit a family dog and nearly hit pedestrians, according to the Rio Vista Police Department.

“Two dangerous suspects were captured and multiple firearms believed to be involved in the felonious shooting were saved as evidence,” the department said in a press release.

The dog, Bentley, is recovering at home from his injuries.

