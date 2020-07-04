STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people were arrested after leading Stockton Police on a short chase Sunday night.

According to the report, the incident started as a routine traffic stop around 7:40 p.m. The chase began when the driver refused to pull over for police.

At some point when the suspects were fleeing their vehicle became disabled and both took off on foot. Pursuing officers soon caught up with the pair and placed them under arrest. Police said they also found a stolen, loaded handgun the suspects tried to discard as they fled on foot.

Investigators have identified the suspects as 23-year-old Tommy Nguyen and 20-year-old Marissa Vergara. Nguyen, who police identified as the driver, was charged with evading, resisting arrest, in addition to traffic and weapons charges. Vergara was charged with resisting arrest and weapons charges.

Officers did not say what prompted the initial chase.

