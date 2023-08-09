2 arrested after Sacramento County shooting left 1 dead, 2 injured

The sheriff's office said the two people arrested are suspected gang members who thought the three people they were shooting at were rivals.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting in Sacramento County that left one person dead and two injured, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The sheriff's office said the two people arrested thought the three people they were shooting at were rival gang members. The three people were innocent, according to detectives.

The shooting happened Sept. 8 around 10:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Gordon Drive near Stockton Boulevard. Officials say 17 shots were fired in the area.

All three victims seem to be men in their 20s and were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

One person died at a hospital and the other two were in critical condition. Deputies said the two victims are expected to survive.

