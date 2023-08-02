2 arrested in connection with Vacaville apartment complex shooting

Abrahan Angulo Torres, 22 from Napa, and Elissia Vega, 23 from Vacaville, were arrested by Vacaville Police Department. The victim is expected to survive.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Two people were arrested Wednesday after detectives served a search warrant in relation to an earlier shooting in Vacaville, according to police.

Abrahan Angulo Torres, 22 from Napa, and Elissia Vega, 23 from Vacaville, were arrested after a high-risk search warrant was served in the 1200 block of Trower Avenue in Napa, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

Police said this was connected to an earlier shooting at an apartment complex near Alamo Lane and Alamo Drive in Vacaville.

Vega was arrested on multiple charges including criminal conspiracy and brandishing a firearm. Torres was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. Both were booked into the Solano County Jail.

The victim of the shooting is expected to survive.

The investigation is still ongoing and officials ask anyone with information to call Detective Meek at (707) 469-4810.