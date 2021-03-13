x
2 people arrested for EDD fraud after Davis police find identification cards, vehicles

Robert Willis, 33, and Kayla Wright, 29, were arrested after Davis police found multiple stolen identification cards during a probation search, officials said.

DAVIS, Calif. — A Davis man and woman are accused of EDD fraud after officers found multiple identification cards while searching a home on Thursday, according to Davis Police Department. 

Davis police say while searching a home in the 700 block of Sycamore Lane they also found an ounce of fentanyl and fraudulent checks. Officers also took possession of two cars they believe were purchased with stolen identities. 

Police arrested 33-year-old Robert Willis and 29-year-old Kayla Wright for possessing narcotics with intent to distribute, auto theft, conspiracy and multiple fraud charges. They are both booked at the Yolo County Jail.  

