2 dead, 5 hurt in overnight shooting at Sacramento County party, deputies say

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the call of the shooting came in just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people are dead and five others are recovering following a shooting at a party early Saturday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

SCSO said in a Facebook post the shooting happened at a party at a business with hundreds of people in the 5500 block of Palm Avenue near the North Highlands area. When law enforcement got to the scene they found initially found three men suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Deputies say two of the men died, while the other was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Following the initial call, an update came in advising law enforcement that four other people were shot. The four were taken to the hospital before deputies arrived. SCSO said those four are listed in serious, but stable condition.

Law enforcement did not release any suspect information at this time or what lead up to the shooting. SCSO said the names of the two people who died will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

