2 dead after shooting at business center in California

The shooting started about 3:30 p.m. at the Walmart distribution center. There also was a fire at the site.

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Two people were killed and at least four people were in fair condition at a hospital Saturday after a man drove into a distribution center and started shooting at people.

The two deceased people and the four injured ones were treated at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff. Authorities shot the man.

Emergency dispatchers told the Record-Searchlight newspaper that the shooting by a man with “AR-type weapon” started about 3:30 p.m. at the Walmart distribution center. Dispatchers say there also was a fire at the site, and the suspect appears to have rammed a vehicle into the building. The suspect had been shot in the chest around 3:45 p.m.

