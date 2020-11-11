2 dead bodies found by snowplow driver about 50 miles north of Yosemite

The Mono County Sheriffs' Office opened a homicide investigation after determining the two "had been murdered."

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. — A Caltrans snowplow driver found two dead bodies about 30 miles north of Yosemite National Park.

According to a Facebook post by the Mono County Sheriff's Office, the driver found the bodies just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9. The driver found them off of Highway 395, about 10 miles north of Bridgeport, which is just over 30 miles north of Yosemite. The Mono County Sheriffs' Office and California Highway Patrol responded and immediately shut down the highway.

According to the post, the sheriffs' office, which is leading the investigation, "determined that the man and woman had been murdered." The two bodies have not yet been identified, but the sheriff's office has confirmed that neither victim is local to Mono County or the surrounding areas. Law enforcement believes the crime was targeted and do not believe there is any other threat to the Bridgeport community.

This is an ongoing investigation and the MCSO is asking anyone with information to call their office at 760-932-7549.

