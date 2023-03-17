Officials investigate double homicide in Sutter County

An man and woman were found with gunshot wounds in the area of Kempton and Brewer roads.

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — Officials are investigating two people found dead with gunshot wounds Friday evening in Sutter County.

Officials were called to the area of Kempton and Brewer roads on reports of two people suspected to be dead, according to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.

They say a white man and woman were found dead at the scene with gunshot wounds. They are ruling the investigation as a homicide and do not believe suicide was a factor, according to officials.

Heavy police activity in the area has closed the road as officials investigate the "large scene."

Multiple agencies are investigating, including the Department of Justice.

No further information is available at this time.

