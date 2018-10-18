A double homicide investigation is underway in Turlock after two people were found shot to death inside a car on Thursday morning, according to the Turlock Police Department.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., the police department received several reports of a vehicle found stopped near the intersection of Fulkerth Road and Highway 99. The people who reported the situation to police said the vehicle had been shot at multiple times. Inside the vehicle, two people were reported to be deceased.

Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed the two fatal shooting victims, who have not been identified at this time, police said.

This investigation into the double homicide is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Detective Brandon Bertram (209) 664-7323.

