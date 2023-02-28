2 injured in highway shooting, roll-over crash

The shooting and eventual crash happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday on northbound Highway 99, just south of Florin Road.

FLORIN, Calif. — Two men were taken to the hospital after a freeway shooting led to their car rolling over, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officials say a car was hit multiple times by gunfire, causing the driver to veer off the road and crash on an off-ramp, rolling the car.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries, but was not shot, according to officials. The passenger of the car was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after getting out of the car and being picked up by a bystander.

No suspect information is available at this time.

