2 hurt, including teen, in Stockton double shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department opened an investigation into a double shooting Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened near Weber Avenue and Wilson Way. Two people, only described as a 25-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were hurt and taken to the hospital.
Police said their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information can call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.
WATCH ALSO:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 10