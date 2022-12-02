2 hurt, including teen, in Stockton double shooting

The shooting happened near Weber Avenue and Wilson Way.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department opened an investigation into a double shooting Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened near Weber Avenue and Wilson Way. Two people, only described as a 25-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were hurt and taken to the hospital.

Police said their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

