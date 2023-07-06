2 in Colusa County dead in apparent murder-suicide

ARBUCKLE, Calif. — Two people are dead after what deputies say was an apparent murder-suicide in Arbuckle.
The Colusa County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6700 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a reported domestic dispute involving multiple victims with stab wounds. It was called in around 12:36 a.m.
Deputies found 34-year-old Emma Rosales and and 35-year-old Jose Rosales-Cruz unconscious with life-threatening injuries.
First responders tried to save their lives, but both were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the sheriff's office, Jose Rosales-Cruz's injuries appeared to be self-inflicted.
While the investigation is ongoing, deputies are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 458-0200.
