2 in Colusa County dead in apparent murder-suicide

ARBUCKLE, Calif. — Two people are dead after what deputies say was an apparent murder-suicide in Arbuckle. 

The Colusa County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6700 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a reported domestic dispute involving multiple victims with stab wounds. It was called in around 12:36 a.m. 

Deputies found 34-year-old Emma Rosales and and 35-year-old Jose Rosales-Cruz unconscious with life-threatening injuries.

First responders tried to save their lives, but both were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to the sheriff's office, Jose Rosales-Cruz's injuries appeared to be self-inflicted. 

While the investigation is ongoing, deputies are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 458-0200. 

