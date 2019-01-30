MODESTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting in a Modesto neighborhood that left at least two people injured, Tuesday night.

It happened in the area of Empire Avenue and Bonnie Brae Avenue on the southeastern side of the city, just to the north of the Tuolumne River. According to police, as many as three suspects may have been involved in the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

The identities of the victims and the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

