2 teenagers killed in Lodi identified by San Joaquin County Coroner's Office

Skyler McConnel, 17, and Chimera Skaggs, 16, were identified by the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office as the two killed near Century and Salas Park.

LODI, Calif. — The two teenagers who were stabbed to death near Century and Salas Parks were identified by the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office on Wednesday.

Skyler McConnel, 17, and Chimera Skaggs, 16, were found dead near the railroad tracks near Harney Lane.



Randall Allenbaugh, 29, was arrested on Tuesday for the killing near Century and Salas Parks, according to the Lodi Police Department. Police said officers contacted Allenbaugh when they learned of a potential third stabbing victim near Salas Park.

Allenbaugh was booked on homicide charges at the San Joaquin County Jail.

"You don't think about this stuff happening in Lodi"

Neighbors like Miguel Arias, who live near the park were stunned.

"It's really scary because like our community is a really safe community. You don't think about this stuff happening in Lodi," Arias said.

Michelle Milum's home faces the tracks about 100 yards from the scene.

"I do go for walks around the area and it makes me a little nervous to walk, and especially by myself," Milum said.

Arlene Baker has lived in the neighborhood for 45 years. Her home backs up to the railroad tracks.

"Ya know even with the parks, you have kids vandalizing and stuff but never anyone being killed," said Baker.