Two men have been arrested following a homicide which occurred in Sacramento in August, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

On Aug. 4, the sheriff’s department responded to a call from an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Howe Avenue after the caller said someone was shot at the location.

Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, 27-year-old Trevor Solari of Sacramento, inside an apartment. Solari was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

On Sept. 20, officials arrested 44-year-old Maurice Vale of Sacramento related to the case. He was charged with murder, robbery and a violation of his parole.

The next day, detectives also arrested 30-year-old Richard Wallace-Dargan of Citrus Heights for charges of accessory to murder and home invasion robbery.

