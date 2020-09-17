2 men arrested for trying to have sex with underage girl, Roseville PD says

The department said the men initiated the conversations with the girl using social media.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department has arrested two men who they say traveled to the city with the intent of having sex with an underage girl.

Detectives from the department's crime suspension unit arrested two men who came to the city to "meet an underage female for sexual purposes or agreed to meet the underage female for sexual purposes," according to the department. The men did not follow through with their plans, police said.

A third suspect was not arrested because he falls outside of the statute of limitations of when the department can announce the arrest, according to Rob Baquera, public information officer for Roseville Police.

"Keep an eye on your children's social media use, internet use, what chat rooms they're engaged in," said Baquera. "Make sure you have passwords to your kid's cell phones, their computers, all of their accounts so that you are able to easily get on, check who they're talking to and the type of conversations they're having."

The department said conversations between the men and the girl took place over various social media platforms, anywhere from two weeks to one month. The men initiated the conversations and they were "extremely explicit in nature." Two of the men agreed to supply the girl with methamphetamine.

Investigators did not say how they first learned of the alleged conversations between the men and the underage girl.