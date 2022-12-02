2 men hospitalized after shooting in Stockton

Police said the shooting happened on the 400 block of S. San Joaquin Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has opened an investigation into a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. along the 400 block of South San Joaquin Street Monday.

Arriving officers found two men who were shot and eventually taken to the hospital. Police didn't provide any information regarding their condition.

No additional updates are available at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

WATCH ALSO: