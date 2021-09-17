2 missing children believed to be taken by father, CHP says

The CHP said Gino Costello, 9, and Memphis Zeko, could be with their father, Nicholas Zuko in Modesto. Law enforcement believes they're in "imminent danger."

MODESTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on Friday for two missing children who may have been taken by their father, according to the alert.

The CHP said Gino Costello, 9, and Memphis Zeko, were last seen with their father, Nicholas Zeko, on Thursday at around 10 p.m. in River Side County. They believe they could be in the Modesto area and are in "imminent danger."

The vehicle listed in the CHP's alert is described to be a white and gold 2005 Ford Expedition with the license plate V449G0.

The CHP asked anyone who has information about their location to call 911.

AMBER ALERT - Stanislaus, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties

Possibly near Modesto

All victims are in imminent danger.

IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1@RSO #AMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/S9PtKMxG6M — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) September 18, 2021