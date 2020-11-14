Stockton father facing felony child abuse charges after infant son suffers critical injuries

Police were first notified by UC Davis Medical Center staff on Nov. 11 after the infant was rushed to the hospital with injuries they consistent with abuse.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 2-month-old boy is fighting for his life in a Stockton hospital after allegedly being abused by his own father, police said.

The boy’s father, 24-year-old Matthew Garcia, was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail Friday on a felony child abuse complaint.

Police were first notified by UC Davis Medical Center staff on Nov. 11 after the infant was rushed to the hospital with injuries they considered to be consistent with abuse. The infant was put into a pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at the hospital and doctors said they do not expect him to survive.

Investigators said they learned the alleged abuse happened at a home in the 2600 block of E. Marsh Street. Police did not say how they determined where the alleged abuse took place.

Garcia's bond was set at $1,550,000.00, according to San Joaquin County Jail records.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Stockton Police non-emergency line at 209-937-8377 or the investigations division at 209-937-8323.

Matthew Garcia, 24, was arrested today for felony child abuse. His two-month-old baby is currently at UC Davis Medical Center with serious injuries and is not expected to survive. Full story on our Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/XFKsCGuIaA — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) November 14, 2020

