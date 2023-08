Police said the stabbings happened in the area of Church Street and Washington Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — One person is in custody after two people were stabbed Tuesday night in Roseville.

A spokesperson for the Roseville Police Department said the stabbings happened around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Church Street and Washington Boulevard.

Two people were left with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information has been released at this time.

WATCH ALSO: