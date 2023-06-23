x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 killed, 1 hurt in Tracy shooting

Police blocked off roads in the area as they investigated the Friday evening homicide.

More Videos

TRACY, Calif. — One man is dead and a juvenile is recovering from his injuries after a shooting in Tracy that forced police to block off some roads around El Pescadero Park Friday evening.

Tracy Police Department officials say the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Elsinore Drive Friday night. 

Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the victims, who police have not yet identified, died. The second victim, a male juvenile is expected to survive.

Police say that they have identified a suspect and are working to locate them.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Due to police activity, please avoid the area of Holly Drive between Grant Line Road and Kavanagh...

Posted by Tracy Police Department on Friday, June 23, 2023

WATCH MORE: Roseville police release video of Mahany Park hostage situation, shootout

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out