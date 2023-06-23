1 killed, 1 hurt in Tracy shooting

Police blocked off roads in the area as they investigated the Friday evening homicide.

TRACY, Calif. — One man is dead and a juvenile is recovering from his injuries after a shooting in Tracy that forced police to block off some roads around El Pescadero Park Friday evening.

Tracy Police Department officials say the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Elsinore Drive Friday night.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the victims, who police have not yet identified, died. The second victim, a male juvenile is expected to survive.

Police say that they have identified a suspect and are working to locate them.

