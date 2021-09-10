2 people suspected of arson arrested in Amador County, sheriff says

Two unidentified suspects are accused of igniting separate fires in Amador County, according to the Amador County Sheriff's Office.

CAMINO, Calif. — The Amador Sheriff's Office announced on Friday two separate arrests of two people suspected of starting fires in Amador County.

Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested one man for recklessly starting a fire on Sept. 9. near highway 88 and Dalton Road.

On Sept. 9, Cal Fire law officials and the Amador Fire Protection District worked together to arrest a woman on suspicion of starting a "series of arson fires" in the Plymouth community, according to it news release.

Both suspects were booked in the Amador County Jail, according to Amador County Sheriff's office.

It is not clear if the two arrests are connected. Law enforcement has not released any the suspects' identities.

According to Cal Fire, they have made about 103 arrests in 2021. There were 120 arrests in the previous year.

To report suspicious fire activity please call the Arson Tip Line at 1-800-468-4408.

