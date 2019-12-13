SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) inmates killed another convict on Thursday morning, officials said.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said prison staff saw Anthony Rodriguez, 41, and Cody Taylor, 27, attack Luis Giovanny Aguilar, 29, in the day room of one of the prison's housing units.

Officers ordered the inmates to get down, but both Rodriguez and Taylor ignored them, according to the press release. Officers used foam batons to stop the attack.

The prison staff called for an ambulance for Aguilar. He was transported to the prison's central health services building, where he was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m.

Officers found a manufactured weapon at the scene, according to the CDCR.

Prison officials kept Rodriguez and Taylor in segregated housing as prison officials investigated the attack.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office is assisting the prison's investigative service unit.

Aguilar was serving a four-year sentence for vehicle theft and evading/attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly as a second-striker. Aguilar was eligible for parole in Nov. 2020.

Rodriguez is serving a four-year sentence from Los Angeles County for vehicle theft with prior vehicle-related theft convictions and possession of a firearm by a felon or addict, according to officials.

Rodriguez served sentences for four convictions for vehicle theft and two convictions for possession of a controlled substance between 2000 and 2015, all from Los Angeles County, according to officials.

Rodriguez also received a three-year sentence from Sacramento County for possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner and assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon or force likely to cause great bodily injury, both are in-prison offenses, according to the press release. Rodriguez is scheduled to be eligible for parole in June 2020.

Taylor is serving a six-year, four-month sentence for second-degree robbery, possession of a controlled substance as well as possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner as a second striker.

Taylor also received a 15-year sentence from Kern County for attempted second-degree murder and possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner as a second striker.

Taylor is scheduled to be eligible for parole in May 2027.

