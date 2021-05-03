2 Sacramento residents accused of stealing identities of over 50 people, sheriff's officials say

Placer County deputies say they found personal information of more than 50 people, including names, account numbers, credit card numbers addresses and passwords.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Two Sacramento residents are accused of identity theft after a month-long investigation, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Keith Davis, 36, and Keyshell Hayes, 35, were arrested on Feb. 6 by Placer County deputies during a traffic stop on Highway 65 near the Sunset Boulevard exit. Davis had an outstanding Placer County warrant for his arrest.

Sheriff's officials say law enforcement found counterfeit California driver's licenses, a counterfeit social security card and multiple stolen credit cards. Deputies also found a loaded unregistered semi-automatic gun in Haye's purse within reaching both suspects' distance.

Deputies later found a device that scans cards, a notebook filled with personal information for more than 50 people, including names, account numbers, credit card numbers, addresses, and passwords.

Davis was arrested for being a felon with a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, identity theft and an outstanding warrant. Hayes was arrested for carrying a loaded gun in public, carrying a gun that was not registered to her and identity theft.