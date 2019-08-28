LOOMIS, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened at a home in Loomis, Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a home in the 6100 block of Thornwood Drive after a 911 call came in just after 5 p.m. According to investigators, the call was just the sounds of people screaming on the other end of the phone line.

When deputies arrived, they saw an adult woman running out of the house holding a child, according to the report. Deputies said the woman had been shot in one of her biceps. Soon another child came running out of the house and the deputies learned that there was an adult male still inside.

Deputies said when they tried to communicate with the man, they heard a gunshot from inside the home. Eventually, deputies made their way inside and detained that man, who they said was suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Both the man and the woman were taken to the hospital. Neither of their conditions have been released at this time. The two children were not injured.

So far, investigators have not said what the relationship the two adults and two children have to each other.

This incident remains under investigation.

