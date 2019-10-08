SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting at Stockton Boulevard intersection in Sacramento.

Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies said those two people were at the Kaiser South Emergency Department with gunshot wounds around 1:20 p.m. Both people are getting treated for their injuries while detectives do their investigation at the Stockton Boulevard intersection.

The sheriff's office said they had found several shell casings at 65th Street and Stockton Boulevard. This was an updated location from a caller - different from the two people who were shot - who said their vehicle was hit by gun fire near Florin Road and Stockton Boulevard around 1 p.m.

Deputies confirmed that the caller's vehicle was hit multiple times, but no one inside that car was hit.

The motive behind the shooting is currently unknown.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the sheriff's department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tips can also be left online at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS.

