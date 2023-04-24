x
1 hurt, 1 shot during Modesto home invasion

The sheriff's office said one person had a critical but non-life-threatening injury.

MODESTO, Calif. — Two people are in the hospital after a home invasion and shooting Modesto.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 6:30 p.m. along the 1200 block of Vito Avenue. 

Few details surrounding the shooting and home invasion are currently known. 

In an update, a sheriff's spokesperson said only one person was shot and has a critical but non-life-threatening injury. The other person had minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Earlier, the sheriff's office said two people were shot.

